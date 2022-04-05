Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.