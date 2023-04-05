Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.