Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.