Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Munster, IN
