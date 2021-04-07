Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN
