Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Tuesday morning, but showers will push in this afternoon with the best chance of rain occurring late tonight along a cold front. See what other changes the front will bring in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Showers for the morning commute Wednesday, more rain and colder temperatures Thursday in the Region
Rain chances will back off quite a bit this afternoon and tonight, but will ramp up again on Thursday. Windy both days, but colder temperatures for Thursday. Full details in our updated forecast.
Pretty, but cold today. Wet and cold Saturday. What about Sunday? Check out your full weekend forecast in our latest weather video.
Watch now: Just isolated showers this morning in the Region, but a better chance of rain returns Tuesday
Though we'll dry out for Monday afternoon and night, showers will come right back to Northwest Indiana Tuesday. Track the rain hour by hour in our updated forecast video.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered sh…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…