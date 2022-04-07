 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

