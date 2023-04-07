Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service is still trying to determine whether a tornado landed in the Region. It also warned of the possibility of more se…
Severe storms moved across the Region Wednesday morning, but they have now exited the area. The severe weather threat has come to an end for W…
There's a chance of severe storms Tuesday afternoon as a warm front lifts over us, but the greater threat looks to be Wednesday morning with a…
As a cold front moves over Northwest Indiana this morning, storms are likely and some are expected to be severe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch i…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …