Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.