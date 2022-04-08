Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Friday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.