Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN
