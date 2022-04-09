Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.