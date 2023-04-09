Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Munster, IN
