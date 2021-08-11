The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN
