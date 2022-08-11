It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 6:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN
