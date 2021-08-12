The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 8:24 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain stro…
This evening in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
Munster's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it w…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…