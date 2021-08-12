Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 8:24 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.