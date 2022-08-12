Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. T…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'…
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Munster's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Munster's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…