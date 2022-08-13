Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.