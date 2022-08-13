Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.