Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN
