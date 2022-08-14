 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

