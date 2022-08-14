Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees to…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 …
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Munster will see warm …
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.