Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.