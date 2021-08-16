Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.