Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.