Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN
