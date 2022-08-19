Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's not going to be a lot of rain, but showers will be around today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. See when you might need the umbrella in our latest forecast.
It's going to be a great one in Northwest Indiana today! First some fog and then some showers will be making a return to the area though. Find out when in our updated forecast.
Dense Fog Advisory early this morning for Lake County. The fog won't be sticking around long though. Find out when it will dissipate and when our next rain chance will begin in our latest forecast.
Nothing to complain about today or tonight. Some showers will try to sneak back into the Region for Tuesday though. Find out when the best chance of seeing rain is in our updated forecast.
Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Munst…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions …
Munster will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…