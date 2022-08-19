Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.