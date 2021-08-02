Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Munster, IN
