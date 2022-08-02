Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two cold fronts are expected within 24 hours in Northwest Indiana. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms in Northwest Indiana early this morning, but they won't be sticking around all day. Find out when the rain will end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Isolated showers for the morning commute today as a cold front works over Northwest Indiana. See when the rain will come to an end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Absolutely spectacular conditions in the Region today! Can we get them to stick around? Find out if rain will return this weekend and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% chance of rain in…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. K…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. …
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. T…