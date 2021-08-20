Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Munster folks should be prepared for high …
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. I…
Munster's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Munster folks sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Munster fo…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It lo…