Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.