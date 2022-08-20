Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.