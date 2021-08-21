The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Munster folks should be prepared for high …
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Munster fo…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Munster folks sho…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Tuesday. It lo…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect c…