Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN
Showers and storms today and tonight ahead of and along a cold front. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. More rain expected for Sunday! Full details in our updated weekend forecast.
Many will stay dry in Northwest Indiana today. Many will see rain and possibly severe storms Saturday. What about Sunday? Get your complete weekend forecast here.
There's not going to be a lot of rain, but showers will be around today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. See when you might need the umbrella in our latest forecast.
It's going to be a great one in Northwest Indiana today! First some fog and then some showers will be making a return to the area though. Find out when in our updated forecast.
Dense Fog Advisory early this morning for Lake County. The fog won't be sticking around long though. Find out when it will dissipate and when our next rain chance will begin in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house withou…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Munst…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rai…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty…