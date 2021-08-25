Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from TUE 8:43 PM CDT until WED 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.