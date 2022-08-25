Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Munster, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 31 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN
Showers and storms today and tonight ahead of and along a cold front. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. More rain expected for Sunday! Full details in our updated weekend forecast.
Many will stay dry in Northwest Indiana today. Many will see rain and possibly severe storms Saturday. What about Sunday? Get your complete weekend forecast here.
Very pleasant today! Some fog will form late tonight though and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin in our updated forecast.
No rain today or tonight, but showers and storms are expected Thursday in Northwest Indiana ahead of and along our next cold front. Get the latest timing in our weather update.
