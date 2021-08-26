The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 3:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
This evening in Munster: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…