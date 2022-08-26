Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN
Showers and storms today and tonight ahead of and along a cold front. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. More rain expected for Sunday! Full details in our updated weekend forecast.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when showers and storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Very pleasant today! Some fog will form late tonight though and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin in our updated forecast.
No rain today or tonight, but showers and storms are expected Thursday in Northwest Indiana ahead of and along our next cold front. Get the latest timing in our weather update.
