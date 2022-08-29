Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when showers and storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Highs in the 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be rising this weekend though with showers and storms making a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Very pleasant today! Some fog will form late tonight though and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin in our updated forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
No rain today or tonight, but showers and storms are expected Thursday in Northwest Indiana ahead of and along our next cold front. Get the latest timing in our weather update.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Exp…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …