It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN
