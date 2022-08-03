The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Munster, IN
Quiet weather for Tuesday, but with a cold front moving in Wednesday, showers and storms look likely and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest on the timing and threats here.
Showers and storms in Northwest Indiana early this morning, but they won't be sticking around all day. Find out when the rain will end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Isolated showers for the morning commute today as a cold front works over Northwest Indiana. See when the rain will come to an end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Absolutely spectacular conditions in the Region today! Can we get them to stick around? Find out if rain will return this weekend and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
