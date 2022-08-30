Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Munster, IN
Some rain around this morning in Northwest Indiana, but as a cold front works over us late this afternoon and evening, storms are likely and some could be severe. Full details in our latest forecast.
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for all of Northwest Indiana. Scattered storms are expected to return to the area after 8 p.m. Monday. Isolated flooding will be possible until midnight.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow in Northwest Indiana. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when showers and storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Highs in the 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be rising this weekend though with showers and storms making a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
No rain today or tonight, but showers and storms are expected Thursday in Northwest Indiana ahead of and along our next cold front. Get the latest timing in our weather update.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Exp…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …