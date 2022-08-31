Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Munster, IN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.