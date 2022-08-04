Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot and humid in the Region early this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Northwest Indiana, small chance of flooding Wednesday night
The chance for damaging wind and hail has come to an end in the Region, but more rain is in the forecast. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out through tonight.
Quiet weather for Tuesday, but with a cold front moving in Wednesday, showers and storms look likely and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest on the timing and threats here.
Showers and storms in Northwest Indiana early this morning, but they won't be sticking around all day. Find out when the rain will end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Absolutely spectacular conditions in the Region today! Can we get them to stick around? Find out if rain will return this weekend and what will happen to our temperatures in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. …
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. T…