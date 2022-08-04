Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.