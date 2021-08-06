Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.