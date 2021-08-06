Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It l…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mp…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'…
Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mu…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tom…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions …