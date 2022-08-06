Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot and humid in the Region early this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast.
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Northwest Indiana, small chance of flooding Wednesday night
The chance for damaging wind and hail has come to an end in the Region, but more rain is in the forecast. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out through tonight.
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Quiet weather for Tuesday, but with a cold front moving in Wednesday, showers and storms look likely and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest on the timing and threats here.
Showers and storms in Northwest Indiana early this morning, but they won't be sticking around all day. Find out when the rain will end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. T…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect…