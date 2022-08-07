Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN
Hot and humid in the Region early this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast.
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Northwest Indiana, small chance of flooding Wednesday night
The chance for damaging wind and hail has come to an end in the Region, but more rain is in the forecast. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out through tonight.
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Quiet weather for Tuesday, but with a cold front moving in Wednesday, showers and storms look likely and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest on the timing and threats here.
Showers and storms in Northwest Indiana early this morning, but they won't be sticking around all day. Find out when the rain will end and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
