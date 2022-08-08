 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from MON 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

