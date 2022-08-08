The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from MON 4:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot and humid in the Region early this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast.
Another day, another cold front for Northwest Indiana. No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain in spots. The latest on when rain will begin, end, and if we'll see any more Friday here.
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Northwest Indiana, small chance of flooding Wednesday night
The chance for damaging wind and hail has come to an end in the Region, but more rain is in the forecast. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out through tonight.
The chance of rain continues today across Northwest Indiana. Showers and storms don't want to leave us alone for Saturday and Sunday! See when rain is least and most likely in our weekend forecast.
Quiet weather for Tuesday, but with a cold front moving in Wednesday, showers and storms look likely and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest on the timing and threats here.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. T…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Munster's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.