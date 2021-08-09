The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
For the drive home in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain stro…
Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tom…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions …