It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN
