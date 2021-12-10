Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.