Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk,…
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.