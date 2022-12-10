Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.