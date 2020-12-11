 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 9AM CST FRI until 9AM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

