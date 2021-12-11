Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
