Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST.